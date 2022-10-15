Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for October 15: How to redeem?

Free Fire MAX codes for October 15: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 15, 2022, 10:19 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is accessible in India through Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular battle royale games on the Google Play Store. As a token of appreciation and to keep the players hooked, the game creators offer players resources like diamonds, royale vouchers, protective gear, and more for free using redeemable codes. Gamers can utilize these in-game bonuses to improve their performance on the battlefield.

Context Why does this story matter?

Your ability to win the game and move up the leaderboard is based on your game-handling strategies. However, having access to additional in-game items is always helpful when engaging in combat.

As a result, Free Fire MAX offers a selection of items that users can use on the battleground for free. Gamers unwilling to spend real money on the equipment can use these supplies.

Details Codes are valid for a fixed duration

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, gamers must abide by a few ground rules. For instance, only the people using the Indian servers can redeem the codes. Even though gamers can claim multiple codes in one sitting, they can redeem each code only once. Being time-sensitive, the 12-digit codes must be redeemed through the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for October 15

Below is a list of the Free Fire MAX codes that are valid today, i.e. October 15. Use them to get supplies for free. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF11-NJN5-YS3E. WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF10-617K-GUF9, FF11-DAKX-4WHV. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, SARG-886A-V5GR, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FF11-HHGC-GK3B. B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, FF10-GCGX-RNHY, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N. FF11-WFNP-P956, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA.

Instructions How to redeem the alphanumeric codes?

The Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed by heading to (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Enter your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials to log into your account. After that, add a redeemable code in the text box and press "Confirm." Then, press "Ok." You can pick your reward from the game's mail section after each successful redemption.