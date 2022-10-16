Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for October 16?

Garena's multiplayer battle royale game, Free Fire MAX, has gained widespread attention from Android users in India. As a token of appreciation and to keep the players hooked, the game developers release redeemable codes on a regular basis. Individuals unwilling to spend money to purchase in-game items can benefit from these codes. Here's how to redeem them for Sunday, i.e. October 16.

Context Why does this story matter?

Competing on the battlefield necessitates using different tools and strategies for survival.

Having an ample number of supplies helps players boldly face opponents and climb leaderboard rankings.

Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program helps gamers redeem a range of exciting in-game items which they can use later.

Individuals can obtain loot crates, diamonds, skins, costume bundles, pets, etc., using the codes.

Rules The codes are valid for a limited duration

Players need to follow some basic rules to redeem Free Fire MAX codes. An individual can claim multiple codes, but every code is redeemable only once per player. The 12-digit codes are accessible only via the rewards redemption page. Also, only the gamers using the Indian servers can redeem them. The alphanumeric codes should be redeemed within 12-18 hours.

Codes Free Fire MAX codes for October 16 are listed below

Here are the Free Fire MAX codes for today, i.e. October 16. Use them to earn in-game items for free. HAYA-TOAV-U76V, FFIC-DCTS-L5FT, FFPL-UED9-3XRT, TFF9-VNU6-UD9J. PACJ-JTUA-29UU, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK, R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX, FFBC-LQ6S-7W25. TJ57-OSSD-N5AP, HTY3-RIFG-OR3F, FBJY-RY56-MLOT, FJO9-4TAS-D3FT. YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, ST5K-JCRF-VBHT, S5JT-UGVJ-Y5Y4, X99T-K56X-DJ4X. FF11-NJN5-YS3E, FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FBJY-RY56-MLOT, FJO9-4TAS-D3FT. PQR3-BKUI-7LT7, FSDR-FKUI-YVGR, FBTU-6BFY-TBT7, FBJU-T6RF-T1RT. FBTU-6JKI-E8E7, FLU8-HG8R-BHT4, FIIF-GI8E-O49F.

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

Head over to the Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Pick and paste any of the redeem codes in the box and tap on "Confirm." In case of a successful redemption, you can collect the reward from your game's mailbox within 24 hours.