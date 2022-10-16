Technology

Realme strengthens after-sales assistance in India with Realme Care+

Realme Care+ is accessible in 9 regional languages (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has introduced its first-ever after-sales service program in India, called Realme Care+. According to the company, the subscription service will offer end-to-end support to both new and existing customers in India. The new 'Care+' plan offers an extended warranty and damage cover, providing customers with two-way protection. Users can access the service through various communication forms including voice calls, emails, and WhatsApp.

Context Why does this story matter?

India is a crucial market for smartphone brands such as Realme, attempting to establish themselves as leaders.

The company recently pushed UI updates for eligible Realme-branded smartphones to support 5G services in India.

Now, it has announced a subscription-based service to provide a hassle-free support experience to customers.

The company appears to be making an effort to satisfy its customers after sales.

Details Everything to know about Realme Care+

Realme Care+ is available at Rs. 489. It includes a one-year extended warranty, a year of liquid damage protection, and one year of display protection. Users can seek hassle-free support from the brand's service team, and genuine parts from authorized service centers. It offers live tracking of service requests, SMS notifications, self-service, software upgrades, knowledge bank, pick-up service, and warranty status checks.

Information The service can be accessed from 9 am to 9 pm

In India, Realme Care+ is accessible from 9 am to 9 pm, through multiple communication forms such as voice, email, social media, web chat services, and WhatsApp. Customers can get support in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Punjabi.

Official words 'Realme Care+ showcases our commitment to customer experience'

Describing the reason behind launching Realme Care+, CEO Madhav Sheth said, "Realme Care is a testimony of our commitment to serving the best to our customers and our focus to further build on our customer experience." "Through this initiative, we are ensuring a complete service through digital technology with service quality as the foundation and consistency, convenience, and care as core values," he added.