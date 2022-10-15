Technology

Amazfit Falcon smartwatch makes global debut: Check features and price

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 15, 2022, 05:31 pm 2 min read

The Amazfit Falcon has an Always-on feature

Amazfit has introduced its latest smartwatch called the Amazfit Falcon in the global markets. As for the key highlights, the wearable comes with an AMOLED display, 20ATM water resistance, 4GB onboard storage, a 500mAh battery with 14 days of backup, and a range of fitness-related features. It is available for purchase at $499.99 (nearly Rs. 41,200) via the brand's official website and Amazon.

Context Why does this story matter?

Huami-backed Amazfit is thriving in the west. The brand continues to release premium smartwatches to outperform its competitors in the market.

Talking about its India presence, Amazfit is one of the top-selling brands on Amazon and Flipkart.

The Amazfit Falcon appears to be a promising purchase which comes with a smart training algorithm, AI-based workout recommendations, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-band GPS tracking, and more.

Design and display The smartwatch delivers 20ATM water resistance

The Amazfit Falcon bears a titanium unibody, with a circular dial, a sapphire crystal glass screen, a liquid silicon strap, and configurable push buttons on the right and left. The wearable has a 1.28-inch HD (416x416 pixels) AMOLED panel, with 1,000-nits of peak brightness and support for an Always-on feature. It offers 20ATM water resistance, which makes it ideal for swimming, and other activities.

Internals The device lasts up to 14 days per charge

The Amazfit Falcon boots Zepp OS. It packs 4GB of onboard storage. The smartwatch offers AI-powered sports guidance through Zepp Coach. The wearable offers 150 sports modes along with Bluetooth connectivity for additional fitness accessories like a heart rate belt. It features dual-band GPS tracking and satellite positioning systems. The watch houses a 500mAh battery that lasts up to 14 days per charge.

Information Amazfit Falcon: Pricing and availability

The Amazfit Falcon is available in the US and Europe. It is priced at $499.99 (around Rs. 41,200). It can be purchased through the brand's official website and Amazon. Amazfit is expected to debut the wearable in more markets soon.