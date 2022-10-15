Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop gets cheaper on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 15, 2022, 01:53 pm 2 min read

The Acer Aspire 5 tips the scales at 1.8kg

Acer's Aspire series laptops are a top recommendation for handling load-intensive workflows and gaming. Along with processors that are designed for performance, the models in this line-up also offer a strong thermal solution and a potent GPU. If you want a gaming laptop with excellent specifications, check out this deal on the Acer Aspire 5, selling with huge discounts via Amazon.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Acer Aspire 5 is priced at Rs. 81,999 for its model with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. However, on Amazon, this variant is retailing for Rs. 57,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 24,009. Additionally, buyers can avail an exchange offer of up to Rs. 14,500 on eligible devices. No-cost EMI options are also available on select cards.

Design and display The laptop packs a dual-fan cooling system

The Acer Aspire 5 bears a minimalist design, with slim bezels, metal chassis, a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam. The laptop offers a 15.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x1920 pixels) LED-backlit IPS LCD screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 81.18% screen-to-body ratio, Acer Color Intelligence, and Acer BlueLightShield certification. The device gets a dual-fan cooling system with multiple modes for effective heat dissipation.

Information It includes one HDMI port

The Acer Aspire 5 includes three Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.0 socket, and a 3.5mm universal jack. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Internals The device offers 512GB of SSD storage

The Acer Aspire 5 is fueled by a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1240P processor, along with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage. It also gets 32GB of expandable RAM. The device runs on Windows 11 Home. It houses a 50Wh battery that delivers five to six hours of usage time per charge.