Google Pixel Fold to arrive in 2023; display specifications leaked

Google's first-ever foldable smartphone, rumored to be called 'Pixel Fold,' may arrive by 2023's first quarter. The latest tip-off by 91mobiles in collaboration with developer Kuba Wojciechowski, reveals the handset's display specifications. The device's foldable screen will support (1840×2208 pixels) resolution. It will bear 123mmx148mm dimensions, 1,200-nits peak brightness, and 800-nits typical brightness. The source anticipates a 120Hz refresh rate on the main display.

Google has not made the existence of its foldable device official yet. The California-based giant was expected to preview one late this year.

Interestingly, the device's codename "Felix," alludes to a second foldable device. It is possible that the brand might have scrapped the idea of releasing the first-ever foldable and started to work on the follow-up instead with potential changes.

The 'Pixel Fold' will sport Samsung-made AMOLED displays. Its inner screen will support (1840x2208 pixels) resolution, with a 5:6 aspect ratio. It will measure 123mmx148mm (with a hypotenuse dimension of 192.44mm). Hence, a 7.58-inch screen. The internal display will offer 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It may get a 120Hz refresh rate. According to a previous tip-off, it will get a 5.78-inch cover display.

Last month, Wojciechowski revealed that the 'Pixel Fold' will feature a triple rear camera arrangement. On the back, the device will include a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor, a 12MP IMX386 ultra-wide snapper, and a 10.8MP S5K3J1 telephoto lens. The phone will sport an 8MP IMX355 camera on the internal display, and a 10.8MP S5K3J1 snapper on the outer screen.

Google was expected to preview the 'Pixel Fold' at the Pixel 7 series launch event. However, the brand refrained from doing so. Now, the recent report suggests that the device will arrive in the first quarter of 2023, probably by March.