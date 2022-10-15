Technology

Unique YouTube handles for everyone: How to get yours?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 15, 2022, 11:05 am 2 min read

YouTube handles will be visible on the channel page and on Shorts (Photo credit: YouTube)

Now you can effortlessly track your favorite creator and find your friends on YouTube. Remember, YouTube handles are not the same as channel names. Handles are distinct and unique identifiers that would ensure that users are engaging with the original creator. You have to choose the handle's name by November 14, else a default, yet changeable, name will be assigned based on your channel.

Handles What is unique about YouTube handles?

The exclusive handles are unique to your channel. It will also confirm if you are engaging with the right person on the platform. The handle names can be used in comments and mentions. When you select the name of your handle, a corresponding URL will be created (For instance, youtube.com/@handle). This link will enable access to your channel from other web platforms.

Previously, links were only generated for channels which surpassed the 100+ subscribers mark. If you already have an existing URL, it will just redirect you to your channel and the new handle URL.

Eligibility Can everyone get a YouTube handle?

Not just content creators, users who simply stream videos on YouTube will also get a handle. This is evident, because to access the platform you have to link your respective mail account. YouTube will roll out the handles gradually. How fast you get your respective handle depends on the number of subscribers and if your channel is active or not.

Information What happens to the verification badge if you change your handle?

Nothing happens to the verification badge when you choose or change the handle. However, you will have to forego the verification badge if you change the channel's name. This is the customary rule that YouTube follows to avoid notorious impersonation.