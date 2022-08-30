Career

Five scholarships for PhD candidates in India

Written by Ramit Sharan Aug 30, 2022, 01:19 pm 2 min read

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees are pursued by postgraduate holders who seek a career in research. It is considered one of the highest academic qualifications and gives the candidates doctoral titles. However, doctorate degrees can be financially straining, especially for those from lower-income households. Hence, various government/private institutions have set up scholarship programs to help deserving students. Here are five scholarships for PhD students.

#1 Google PhD Fellowship India Program

This Google initiative financially supports PhD candidates having an undergraduate/master's degree wanting to pursue doctoral programs in computer science and related fields. Through this fellowship, candidates can also connect with Google research mentors and stand a chance to intern with Google. Students enrolled in PhD degrees at recognized Indian universities are eligible and can receive up to $50,000 over four years.

#2 Prime Minister Fellowship for Doctoral Research

The Government of India's Department of Science and Technology (DST) also provides a fellowship scheme called the Prime Minister Fellowship for Doctoral Research. It offers financial assistance to students pursuing PhD courses on a merit basis. Up to 100 fellowships are provided annually. Selected candidates can receive Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 80,000 per month (depending on their year of study).

#3 Physical Research Laboratory Junior Research Fellowship

Candidates seeking to pursue PhDs in science-related fields like astronomy, astrophysics, solar physics, and geosciences, among others, at the government's Physical Research Laboratory can apply. Eligibility: At least 60% marks in bachelor's and master's degrees in science and engineering. Students must have taken CSIR-UGC, NET-JRF, GATE, or Joint Entrance Screening Test. Age: Below 28 years. The program offers up to Rs. 35,000/month of aid.

#4 NCERT Doctoral Fellowship for PhD

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), too, offers a fellowship for PhD candidates. The fellowship amount can vary between Rs. 23,000-25,000 per month (for three years) based on the candidate's NET exam qualification. Eligibility: The student must have completed their postgraduate degree from a recognized university/college with at least 60% marks. Age: The candidate must be below 35 years of age.

#5 Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Scholarships

This scholarship provided by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund is for postgraduate students applying for a PhD in any recognized university. It offers a maintenance allowance of Rs. 18,000/month and contingent expenses of Rs. 15,000/year for two years. Applicants must hold a first-class postgraduate degree with at least 60% marks in graduation and post-graduation. Also, they must not be above 35 years of age.