Career

Aspirant barred from taking JEE Advanced despite having admit card

Written by Prateek Talukdar Aug 29, 2022, 05:08 pm 2 min read

JEE Advanced aspirant not allowed to take exam despite having valid admit card.

A student claimed she was not allowed to appear for the 2022 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced—the entrance exam for admissions to the IITs—on Sunday despite having an admit card and her score being above the required cut-off. The exam center authorities allegedly told her she didn't have the required marks, while she claimed to have scored 99.07 percentile in the 2022 JEE Main.

Context Why does this story matter?

The JEE is one of the most sought-after engineering entrance exams in the country and has two levels—Main and Advanced—for getting into technical institutes.

The National Testing Agency (NTA)—which conducts various national-level entrances—has been blamed recently for technical glitches and discrepancies in conducting other exams such as NEET, CUET, JEE Main, and now, JEE Advanced.

Many students protested against the NTA, calling for reexamination.

After appearing for JEE Main, the aspirant Khushi Sharma was reportedly issued a JEE Advanced admit card carrying a roll number. After she was barred from taking the exam, a person—who claimed to be her cousin—took to Twitter to lambast the NTA for mismanagement. He also questioned how multiple people could be assigned the same roll number, that too at the same exam center.

Twitter Post The aspirant was apparently blamed for the fiasco

Earlier this month, another JEE Main aspirant claimed that his answer sheets had been changed, after which they moved Delhi High Court. He alleged he was issued two response sheets that differed from the questions he had attempted. He claimed he had found 13 discrepancies in the same. The first answer sheet issued to him had 212 marks, while the second had 168 marks.

In another similar incident, a JEE Main candidate approached the Delhi HC alleging a discrepancy in her results. She claimed to have scored well over the cut-off marks, but when she tried applying for JEE Advanced, the online portal didn't accept it, citing "invalid application number." The NTA, however, argued the candidate's final score was 68.92 as opposed to her claim of 99.91 percentile.