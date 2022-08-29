Career

Everything to about TOEFL: Format, eligibility, fees, more details

Aug 29, 2022

TOEFL or Test of English as a foreign language is a popular English language test accepted worldwide.

Test of English as a Foreign Language, or TOEFL, is a popular English language proficiency test accepted worldwide. It is conducted by the US-based Educational Testing Service (ETS) and is for students wishing to study in English-speaking countries. There are several versions of the TOEFL, including the home version and the shorter format of the test. Here are more details to know about TOEFL.

Four sections What is the format of the TOEFL exam?

TOEFL is essentially conducted in the iBT (internet-based test) format, comprising four sections—reading, writing, listening, speaking—with a 0-30 score range each. The reading section has questions based on 3-4 passages. The listening section contains multiple choice questions, binary answers, and charts based on audio clips/conversations. The speaking section requires candidates to speak on provided topics. The writing section has integrated and independent writing tasks.

10 minutes Mandatory break during exam

In TOEFL, a 10-minute break is mandatory for all candidates after the reading and listening sections. You are required to leave the test room in order to recharge and get prepared for the next sections, namely the speaking and writing sections. You are free to use the washroom, walk around to stretch your legs, or even get a nice beverage!

10+2 qualification What about the eligibility criteria?

In order to be eligible for taking the TOEFL exam, a candidate must have completed 10+2-level education from a recognized Indian board. There are no age limits or other strict prerequisites to appear for the test. Students whose native language is not English should take TOEFL for university admissions in English-speaking countries, including the US, the UK, and Canada, among others, and visa requirements.

Details What are the fees for TOEFL?

The fee for all three formats of the TOEFL iBT test, i.e. the traditional iBT test at exam centers, iBT Home Edition, and iBT Paper Edition, is $190 for Indians. The TOEFL Essentials test (shorter format) fee is $100. The late registration fee is $40, the rescheduling fee is $60, and the cancellation fee is half the actual fee amount paid while registering.

Foreign universities What are the career options after TOEFL?

The TOEFL exam results are accepted by universities in over 150 countries, including the US, for undergraduate and postgraduate programs. There are more than 11,000 colleges and universities in total that accept TOEFL results in these countries. The TOEFL exam is also taken to fulfill visa requirements for immigration to the US, the UK, Australia, and many other countries.