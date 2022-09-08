Technology

Woman who can smell Parkinson's helps develop skin swab test

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 08, 2022, 05:21 pm 2 min read

Parkinson's is the world's fastest-growing neurological condition (Photo credit: Joy Milne)

Scientists in the UK have developed a test to determine whether someone has Parkinson's by harnessing a woman's hyper-sensitive sense of smell. It takes just three minutes. Joy Milne (72) managed to notice that her husband smelled different, years before he was diagnosed with the disease. Parkinson's is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world and currently, it has no cure.

Context Why does this story matter?

Parkinson's is a degenerative disease with no definitive test. Its diagnosis is based on a patient's medical history and symptoms.

If the test on altered sebum production devised with Milne's aid successfully completes trials, it can transform the lives of thousands.

Milne is also working with scientists around the world to find out whether she can smell other diseases like cancer and tuberculosis.

Rare condition What makes Joy Milne special?

Milne, a former nurse, suffers from a rare condition called hyperosmia, which is heightened sensitivity to smells. She noticed that her late husband, Les, developed a different musky odor when he was 32, and he was diagnosed with Parkinson's at the age of 44. An early diagnosis could have ensured a better lifestyle, as parts of his brain got progressively damaged over the years.

Process How does the test work?

The test is simple and non-invasive. A cotton bud is run along the back of the neck to collect sebum samples. Sebum is an oily secretion from the sebaceous glands beneath the skin. Using mass spectrometry, the samples are analyzed to identify the molecules linked to Parkinson's and to aid in diagnosis. This is a huge step toward a confirmatory diagnosis of the disease.

Origin How did this all start?

To find the link between Parkinson's and its musky odor, Milne sought out Dr. Tilo Kunath at the University of Edinburgh. He joined hands with professor Perdita Barran to examine her olfactory senses. The duo asked Milne to smell t-shirts worn by people who had the disease and those who did not. She correctly identified the ones worn by the patients.