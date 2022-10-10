Technology

How to use Snapchat's new 'Family Center' feature?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 10, 2022, 07:23 pm 2 min read

'Family Center' allows parents to anonymously report any concerning accounts (Photo credit: Snapchat)

Snapchat has rolled out a new, in-app 'Family Center' feature in India. Using this feature, guardians can now view the list of contacts that their children have texted in the last seven days. It also allows them to see online contacts that their kids are friends with. The company is collaborating with non-profit organizations in the country, intending to raise awareness about the feature.

Context Why does this story matter?

Parents and caregivers need to have access to some additional safeguards to help keep children protected in this day and age of social media influence.

Snapchat intends to offer the same by introducing some in-app parenting controls, as a growing number of young Indians use the app for primary communication.

The 'Family Center' feature was first released in the US.

Highlights What kind of controls do you get via 'Family Center'?

The 'Family Center' feature allows guardians to see who their children are friends with. It also allows the guardians to view the contacts that their children have messaged in the last seven days. However, the precise content of the conversation is still kept hidden. According to Snap, parents can also anonymously report any suspicious accounts directly on Family Center.

Details How to access the feature?

First and foremost, the guardians and caretakers must be friends with their children on Snapchat. Guardians can then link their accounts with their children's accounts by inviting them to join the 'Family Center.' Once the accounts have been linked, guardians can easily access 'Family Center' from within the Snapchat app on their device under the Settings menu.

Information Kids in age-group 13-18 are covered by 'Family Center'

Snapchat is primarily used by the younger generation, primarily teens. The app allows parents of children in the age group of 13-18 to use the 'Family Center' feature.

Future plans Snapchat intends to upgrade the feature in coming months

Snapchat will add new functionalities to this feature in the future. As per Uthara Ganesh, Snapchat's public policy head in India, "Over the coming months, Snapchat plans on adding additional features to Family Center, including new content controls for parents and the ability for teens to notify their parents when they report an account or a piece of content to the company."