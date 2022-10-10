Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX October 10 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 10, 2022, 10:02 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

A battle royale game with friends is always exciting. However, competing on the battleground requires different tools and tactics. Garena's Free Fire MAX provides players an option to access additional in-game items for free using the redeemable codes. Individuals not willing to spend resources can benefit from these codes. These bonuses maximize the chances of winning the game and climbing up the leaderboard rankings.

Context Why does this story matter?

Within a year of its release, Free Fire MAX has amassed a sizable user base in India due to its visually appealing graphics and captivating gameplay.

In addition, the developers provide daily redemption codes to keep the players hooked.

By redeeming the codes, gamers can gain access to a range of in-game assets for free such as royal vouchers, skins, diamonds, and more.

Details Codes are valid for a limited duration

To access the redeemable codes for Free Fire MAX, players need to follow some basic rules. For instance, each individual can claim multiple codes but each code is redeemable only once. The codes can be redeemed only via the official rewards redemption page. Being valid for a limited duration, they automatically expire after 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for October 10

The Free Fire MAX codes mentioned below can help you earn in-game supplies for free. These codes are valid only for today i.e. October 10. YTF4-5BH6-7JNU, 6543-2IUT-FV2B, 3H3S-ZYTX-5RFV, ABGV-BCNJ-GOYK 6JM7-UIOJ-98GY, FDTS-RAED-QF12, GHU4-RTGY-VFVB, RNJ6-YI7J-CXKI 5QRD-12F3-BH4J, 5IGU-YH1N-MKO9, IHYG-VXSA-234T, YGHB-VDXF-VBHJ IOI7-Y6RF-JMLO, OI9T-RDAT-FDCV, HRJT-GHBJ-2VBG

Codes How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

Head over to the Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Pick a redeemable code, enter it in the text box, and click "Confirm." Then, press "Ok." You will be notified of the redemption and the reward can be accessed from the game's mailbox within 24 hours.