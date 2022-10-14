Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for October 14?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 14, 2022, 10:29 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

If you are competing on the battleground, it is crucial to use different tools and tactics to survive. Garena's Free Fire MAX offers players access to several collectibles using redeemable codes. Gamers unwilling to spend real money can use these codes to grab various in-game items for free. Having extra supplies will help individuals face their opponents and climb leaderboard rankings.

With an aim to enhance the battle royale gaming experience, Garena released Free Fire MAX in September 2021.

Due to its visually enhanced graphics and captivating gameplay, the game has received a huge response from Android users.

As a result, the game developers release redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing players to obtain in-game bonuses for free, as a token of appreciation.

Prerequisites Each code is redeemable only once per person

Every player needs to follow some standard rules to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. Individuals can redeem several codes in a go, but each code can be redeemed by them only once. The 12-digit codes are redeemable using the rewards redemption site. Additionally, only gamers using Indian servers are qualified for the redemption process. The alphanumeric codes must be claimed within 12-18 hours.

Codes Free Fire MAX codes for October 14 are listed below

Here are the Free Fire MAX codes for today, i.e. October 14. Utilize them to acquire free in-game items. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, B3G7-A2TW-DR7X. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ. SARG-886A-V5GR, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FV89-SB54-IH9Y. R65T-DF32-GV12, DB09-WJ34-J5T6, YM75-HO5B-I8UV.

Instructions How to redeem the alphanumeric codes?

Visit the rewards redemption website of Free Fire MAX (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, or VK credentials. Copy any of the redeemable codes and add them into the text box. Now, tap on 'Confirm' and then press 'Ok.' For every successful redemption, you will be allowed to collect a reward from your game's mailbox within 24 hours.