OPPO Reno9, Reno9 Pro, Find N2 Flip's India launch tipped

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 23, 2022, 07:30 pm 3 min read

The Reno 9, Reno9 Pro, and Find N2 Flip may arrive in late Q1 2023

OPPO will introduce the Reno9 and Reno9 Pro, along with the Find N2 Flip in India in the first quarter of 2023. According to tipster Yogesh Brar (via Pricebaba), the internal testing for these handsets has begun here. The Reno9 and Reno9 Pro succeed the Reno8 series models, whereas the Find N2 Flip is the brand's first-ever clamshell foldable phone.

Why does this story matter?

The Reno9 and Reno9 Pro handsets were recently launched in China, followed by the Find N2 Flip.

The internal testing of these handsets in India is a strong indicator that these offerings will arrive here.

Upon launch, the Reno9 and Reno9 Pro will take on the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Samsung Galaxy S22, and others. The Find N2 Flip will rival Galaxy Z Flip4.

OPPO Reno 9 and Reno9 Pro sport 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Reno9 and Reno9 Pro offer a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, they are equipped with a dual camera setup. The devices flaunt a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 950-nits of peak brightness. Both phones measure 7.19mm in thickness and weigh 174g.

The devices offer a 32MP front-facing camera

The Reno9 offers a 64MP (f/1.7) primary camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. The Reno9 Pro packs a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, along with MariSilicon X NPU. Up front, both devices feature a 32MP (f/2.4, AF) selfie camera.

The Reno9 Pro gets 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

The Reno9 houses a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x/LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2/UFS 3.1 storage. The Reno9 Pro packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The devices boot Android 13-based ColorOS 13. They pack a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging.

OPPO Find N2 Flip: Top features

The Find N2 Flip features a clamshell design, a top-centered punch-hole, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) E6 AMOLED main screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate. There is also a 3.26-inch (382x720 pixels) cover display. The phone gets a Dimensity 9000+ chipset, up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast-charging.

It is equipped with a 50MP primary shooter

In the rear camera department, the Find N2 Flip offers a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor. On the inner screen, it features a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera with Auto Focus.

OPPO Reno9, Reno9 Pro, Find N2 Flip: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of Reno9, Reno9 Pro, and Find N2 Flip in India will be revealed upon their arrival. For reference, they start at CNY 2,499 (nearly Rs. 29,600), CNY 3,499 (around Rs. 41,500), and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,100), respectively, in China.