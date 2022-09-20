Technology

Vivo X Fold+ 5G officially teased; specifications, features, colors revealed

Sep 20, 2022

The Vivo X Fold+ 5G may arrive in Red and Blue colors with a leather finish.

Vivo has officially revealed several details regarding its upcoming foldable device, called the Vivo X Fold+ 5G. The handset will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a re-designed hinge for a better folding mechanism. Pre-bookings for the handset will reportedly start on Wednesday, i.e., September 21, with open sales starting on September 26 in China.



While Samsung continues to dominate the foldable smartphone market, brands like Xiaomi and Vivo are pushing efforts to strengthen their presence.

Vivo X Fold+ 5G will bear a slightly upgraded set of specifications than the X Fold, along with Qualcomm's flagship SoC, a revamped hinge, and a new color variant.

It will rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2.

The handset will get 120Hz AMOLED screens

Vivo X Fold+ 5G will sport an inward folding design with slim bezels, a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out on the cover screen, and a right-aligned punch-hole cut-out on the foldable display. It will get a ZEISS-engineered camera setup on the back. The device may sport an 8.03-inch 2K main screen and a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ outer AMOLED display, both with HDR10+ certification and 120Hz refresh rate.

It may sport a 50MP main camera

The Vivo X Fold+ 5G may offer a quad rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP portrait lens, and an 8MP periscope sensor with 5x optical zoom. For selfies, it could get a 16MP front-facing snapper.

The device is expected to boot Android 13

The Vivo X Fold+ 5G will house a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It may come paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The handset will likely boot Android 13. It is tipped to pack a 4,730mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. Connectivity options will include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Vivo X Fold+ 5G: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the Vivo X Fold+ 5G will be revealed at the time of its launch. The device is expected to be available for pre-booking from Wednesday, i.e., September 21, with open sales starting September 26 in China.

