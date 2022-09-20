Vivo X Fold+ 5G officially teased; specifications, features, colors revealed
Vivo has officially revealed several details regarding its upcoming foldable device, called the Vivo X Fold+ 5G. The handset will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a re-designed hinge for a better folding mechanism. Pre-bookings for the handset will reportedly start on Wednesday, i.e., September 21, with open sales starting on September 26 in China.
- While Samsung continues to dominate the foldable smartphone market, brands like Xiaomi and Vivo are pushing efforts to strengthen their presence.
- Vivo X Fold+ 5G will bear a slightly upgraded set of specifications than the X Fold, along with Qualcomm's flagship SoC, a revamped hinge, and a new color variant.
- It will rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2.
Vivo X Fold+ 5G will sport an inward folding design with slim bezels, a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out on the cover screen, and a right-aligned punch-hole cut-out on the foldable display. It will get a ZEISS-engineered camera setup on the back. The device may sport an 8.03-inch 2K main screen and a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ outer AMOLED display, both with HDR10+ certification and 120Hz refresh rate.
The Vivo X Fold+ 5G may offer a quad rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP portrait lens, and an 8MP periscope sensor with 5x optical zoom. For selfies, it could get a 16MP front-facing snapper.
The Vivo X Fold+ 5G will house a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It may come paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The handset will likely boot Android 13. It is tipped to pack a 4,730mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. Connectivity options will include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The price and availability details of the Vivo X Fold+ 5G will be revealed at the time of its launch. The device is expected to be available for pre-booking from Wednesday, i.e., September 21, with open sales starting September 26 in China.