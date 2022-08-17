Technology

Samsung Galaxy Fold4 v/s Xiaomi FOLD 2: Which is better?

Samsung Galaxy Fold4 v/s Xiaomi FOLD 2: Which is better?

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 17, 2022, 03:10 am 3 min read

The foldable phones are powered by Adreno 730 GPU

Samsung and Xiaomi have launched their new-generation foldable smartphones as the Chinese tech giant looks to up the ante against the South Korean conglomerate which currently leads in the foldable smartphone segment, globally. Both Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Xiaomi's MIX FOLD 2 share a lot in common, including the form-factor and Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset. But which one is a better deal?

Design Which one has better looks?

Samsung's Fold4 has a redesigned hinge and a marginally thinner (6.3mm) body than its predecessor. It gets an 'Armor aluminium' frame which claims to deliver better drop and scratch resistance. At 5.4mm, the Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 is thinner than the Fold4. It is built around the company's custom "micro waterdrop" hinge that is touted to offer a better foldable form factor.

Displays Both the devices have 120Hz displays

The Fold4 sports a 7.6-inch QHD+ (1812x2176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen and a 6.2-inch HD+ (904x2316 pixels) cover screen, both with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 sports an 8.02-inch QHD+ (1914x2160 pixels) LTPO 2.0 OLED foldable display and a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) E5 AMOLED cover screen, both offering a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras The Fold4 has a 12MP telephoto camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 includes a 50MP main snapper with OIS, and 12MP ultra-wide and telephoto sensors. It has a 10MP and 4MP (under-display) snapper on the outer and inner displays, respectively. The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 features a 50MP main shooter with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto snapper. It has a 20MP front-facing camera on the cover screen.

Internals The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 supports 67W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The former houses a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging whereas the latter gets a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. The handsets boot Android 12, and pack 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. They have support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Pocket-pinch How much do they cost?

In India, the Fold4 costs Rs. 1,54,999, Rs. 1,64,999, and Rs. 1,84,999 for its 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB configurations, respectively. The MIX FOLD 2 is priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,05,200), CNY 9,999 (around Rs. 1,16,900), and CNY 11,999 (nearly Rs. 1,40,300) for the 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB configurations. While the Fold4 is available globally, the FOLD 2 is currently available in China.

Verdict Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 v/s Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2

The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 offers better value for your money, but unfortunately, buyers outside China cannot buy it at the moment. When compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, the device has a slimmer design, slightly bigger primary and secondary displays, a better front camera, and faster charging. Also, it is less expensive than Samsung's Fold4.