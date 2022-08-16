Technology

Xiaomi launches Smart TV 5A Pro at Rs. 17,000

Xiaomi launches Smart TV 5A Pro at Rs. 17,000

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 16, 2022, 06:11 pm 2 min read

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro supports 300+ live channels, 15+ languages, and Kids mode with Parental Lock (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has introduced the Smart TV 5A Pro in India. It features an LED display with Vivid Picture Engine technology, 24W speakers, Dolby Audio, 1.5GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. The television bears a price tag of Rs. 16,999 in the country. It will soon be available for purchase via the official e-store, Mi Home, Amazon, Flipkart, and partner retail stores.

Context Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi is strengthening its presence in India's television market. The company has now unveiled another cost-effective smart TV to take on brands such as Samsung and LG.

The Smart TV 5A Pro is here with an aim to draw in customers looking for an entry-level model with good sound, an LED screen, app support, and new-age connectivity features.

Design and display The television has a 24W speaker setup

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro features a minimalist design with thin bezels and a metal frame. It has a 95.72% screen-to-body ratio. The television offers a 32-inch HD+ (768x1366 pixels) LED display a with 178-degree viewing angle and Auto Low Latency Modem (ALLM). It has a 24W speaker setup with support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Passthrough, DTS-X, and DTS Virtual-X sound.

Information It is equipped with two HDMI ports

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro includes two HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, an AV input, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options on the television include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. It also supports multiple audio and video codecs.

Internals The TV has 8GB of internal storage

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro is powered by a quad-core Cortex A55 processor, paired with Mali G31 MP2 GPU. The device features a Vivid Picture Engine for clarity enhancement. It packs 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The television boots Android TV 11 and gets built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast. It also comes with PatchWall integration.

Information Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro is priced at Rs. 16,999. The brand is yet to reveal the availability details of the television. Buyers will get up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount via ICICI Bank credit cards.