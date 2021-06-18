Sony launches 65-inch 4K OLED TV at Rs. 3 lakh

Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED 4K TV goes official in India at Rs. 3 lakh

Expanding its portfolio of BRAVIA XR TVs, Sony has launched a new 65-inch A80J OLED TV model in India. Priced at Rs. 2,99,990, the TV comes with a 4K resolution, Sony's Cognitive Processor XR, a dedicated game mode as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio support. The company will also introduce a 55-inch and 77-inch model in the A80J OLED series soon.

Design and display

The television is offered in a single Titanium Black color

The Sony BRAVIA A80J OLED TV (XR-65A80J) features a thin body with ultra-slim bezels on the sides. It has a 65-inch OLED display with 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 support. The TV also packs 30W stereo speakers with DTS Digital Surround sound, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Audio support. It is offered in a single Titanium Black color option.

Features

Cognitive Processor XR is designed to work like human brain

Similar to the BRAVIA XR X90J series, the XR A80J OLED TV is powered by Sony's Cognitive Processor XR chip, which is touted to operate like a human brain by cross-analyzing elements in real-time and enhancing the audio and picture quality. The premium TV also provides features like XR Contrast, XR Triluminos Pro, XR 4K Upscaling and XR Motion Clarity, among others.

Highlights

A dedicated Netflix Calibrated Mode is also available

The Sony BRAVIA XR A80J OLED TV runs on Android TV OS and is loaded with 16GB of onboard storage. It has Alexa and Google Assistant support, built-in Chromecast, Google Play Store, a Netflix Calibrated Mode, Apple AirPlay 2, and Apple Home Kit. For connectivity, it gets four HDMI ports, three USB ports, a headphone jack, an Ethernet port, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2.

Information

Sony BRAVIA XR A80J OLED TV: Pricing and availability

The Sony BRAVIA XR A80J OLED 65-inch TV is priced at Rs. 2,99,990 in India. It is up for grabs via Sony Centers, partner electronic stores, and e-commerce sites. Details regarding the 55-inch and 77-inch models are expected to be announced soon.