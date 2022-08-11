Technology

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 goes official: Check price and features

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 11, 2022, 07:21 pm 2 min read

The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 has dual speakers with Harmon Kardon tuning (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 has been announced in China with a starting price tag of CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,06,250). The second-generation foldable smartphone bears an inward folding design, triple rear cameras, a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a range of new-age features. It will soon be up for grabs in China and may arrive in global markets as well.

Xiaomi has already made its presence felt in the foldable smartphone market with its first-generation MIX FOLD. Now, the MIX FOLD 2 has arrived just a day after Samsung's introduction of the Z Fold4.

The next-generation foldable smartphone by Xiaomi offers a redesigned hinge, a better display, an upgraded processor as well as improved cameras.

Design and display The smartphone has 120Hz AMOLED displays

The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 features an inward folding, book-like design with rounded edges and a slightly reduced screen crease. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ E5 AMOLED cover screen with 1,000-nits peak brightness, and an 8.02-inch 2K LTPO 2.0 OLED foldable display with 1,300-nits maximum brightness. Both the displays have a 120Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it is 5.4mm in thickness when unfolded.

Information It has a 50MP primary camera

The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 features a LEICA-engineered triple rear camera arrangement which consists of a 50MP IMX766 main shooter with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP macro sensor. On the cover screen, it has a 20MP selfie camera.

Internals The device gets up to 1TB of storage

The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It boots Android 12-based MIUI Fold 13 and houses a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast-charging. For connectivity, the handset includes 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2: Price and availability

The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 costs CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,06,250) for the 12GB/256GB base model. The 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB variants cost CNY 9,999 (around Rs. 1,18,000) and CNY 11,999 (nearly Rs. 1,41,700), respectively. The device will soon be up for grabs in China.