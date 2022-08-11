Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 goes official: Check price and features
The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 has been announced in China with a starting price tag of CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,06,250). The second-generation foldable smartphone bears an inward folding design, triple rear cameras, a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a range of new-age features. It will soon be up for grabs in China and may arrive in global markets as well.
- Xiaomi has already made its presence felt in the foldable smartphone market with its first-generation MIX FOLD. Now, the MIX FOLD 2 has arrived just a day after Samsung's introduction of the Z Fold4.
- The next-generation foldable smartphone by Xiaomi offers a redesigned hinge, a better display, an upgraded processor as well as improved cameras.
The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 features an inward folding, book-like design with rounded edges and a slightly reduced screen crease. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ E5 AMOLED cover screen with 1,000-nits peak brightness, and an 8.02-inch 2K LTPO 2.0 OLED foldable display with 1,300-nits maximum brightness. Both the displays have a 120Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it is 5.4mm in thickness when unfolded.
The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 features a LEICA-engineered triple rear camera arrangement which consists of a 50MP IMX766 main shooter with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP macro sensor. On the cover screen, it has a 20MP selfie camera.
The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It boots Android 12-based MIUI Fold 13 and houses a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast-charging. For connectivity, the handset includes 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 costs CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,06,250) for the 12GB/256GB base model. The 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB variants cost CNY 9,999 (around Rs. 1,18,000) and CNY 11,999 (nearly Rs. 1,41,700), respectively. The device will soon be up for grabs in China.