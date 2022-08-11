Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is available with attractive offers

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 11, 2022, 05:40 pm 2 min read

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV features IMDb integration, universal search, Live TV and Mi Home App connectivity (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi's presence in the Indian television market is rapidly growing. Taking on LED and QLED TVs from rival brands, the company recently unveiled its 55-inch OLED Vision TV. The smart TV is currently available through its official online store with tempting bank offers. If you've been looking for an OLED TV and don't want to dent your wallet, this could be the right deal.

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV bears a price tag of Rs. 2 lakh. However, it is retailing at Rs. 89,999 through the official e-store and Amazon. In addition, buyers can get up to Rs. 6,000 instant discount via Bank of Baroda and Citi Bank credit cards. ICICI Bank credit card holders can get the same discount as well.

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV features a minimalist design with thin bezels and a metal frame. It measures 4.6mm thin. The smart TV has 55-inch 4K OLED display with HDR10+ certification, 10-bit technology, and Dolby Vision IQ. The device has an 8-speaker setup with four active and four passive drivers, and a 30W overall output with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS-X surround sound.

For I/O, the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV includes three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, an AV input, an Optical slot, an eARC input, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options on the television include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is powered by a quad-core A73 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It comes with PatchWall integration, allowing users to navigate through content directly from the home screen. The television boots Android TV 11 OS and features hands-free Google Assistant support. It also features Vivid Picture Engine 2 to enhance the viewing experience.