#DealOfTheDay: Grab Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at just Rs. 31,999

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is one of the premium offerings, which is now available at a sub-Rs. 35,000 price tag. The handset was launched in India earlier this year with eye-catching features and specifications such as a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED screen, 32MP selfie camera, and wired and wireless charging capabilities. If you have been looking for a high-end smartphone, check out this deal.

In India, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was introduced at Rs. 54,999 for its 8GB/128GB configuration. However, the company is now offering it at Rs. 34,999, meaning a discount of Rs. 20,000. Additionally, buyers can get Rs. 3,000 instant cashback with HDFC Bank cards. Customers can also avail up to Rs. 37,400 off in exchange for an eligible smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It gets an IP68-rated body, an aluminum frame, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The handset packs a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 1,200-nits peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it measures 7.9mm in thickness and weighs 177g.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE flaunts triple rear cameras comprising a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide snapper, and an 8MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) snapper for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is fueled by an Exynos 2100 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12-based One UI 4. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.