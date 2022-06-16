Technology

Samsung Galaxy F13's India availability confirmed: Check expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 16, 2022, 05:08 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy F13 is likely to feature an Exynos 850 chipset. Representative image (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung will soon introduce the new Galaxy F13 model in India. The device's launch in the country seems imminent as its design and features have been teased via Flipkart. It appears to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M13, which was introduced last month in Europe. The phone could come with an Exynos 850 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy F13 was previously spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 850 SoC, the same processor that powers the Galaxy F12.

Now, the device's support page on the official website as well as Flipkart's teaser suggest that it will be similar to the Galaxy M13.

The handset will bear slight improvements over its predecessor, in terms of display and camera.

Design and display The device may bear a Full-HD+ LCD panel

The Galaxy F13 will sport a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house vertically-stacked triple cameras with an LED flash. The handset is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to launch in two or three shades, including Blue.

Information It will have a 50MP main camera

The Galaxy F13 will have a triple rear camera module, that may include a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, it may feature an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals An Exynos 850 SoC is expected under the hood

The Galaxy F13 is likely to draw power from an Exynos 850 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM with up to 128GB of storage. It should boot Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 and house a 5,000mAh battery with at least 15W charging. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy F13: Pricing and availability

Samsung will disclose the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy F13 smartphone at the time of launch. However, we expect the handset to start at around Rs. 11,000 in India. It will be sold via the brand's official website and Flipkart.