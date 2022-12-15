Technology

OPPO Find N2 and N2 Flip go official: Check prices

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 15, 2022, 04:37 pm 3 min read

OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip are equipped with 50MP primary cameras (Photo credit: Oppo)

OPPO has launched two smartphones in the Find series, dubbed Find N2 and Find N2 Flip in China. They are expected to be available globally in 2023. Both devices boast 120Hz AMOLED main displays and are equipped with 50MP primary cameras. The Find N2 comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset while Find N2 Flip features a Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has made several upgrades to its latest foldable handsets.

The Find N2 is the successor to Find N, OPPO's first foldable model, which made its debut in December last year.

Meanwhile, the Find N2 Flip is the company's first foldable in this form factor and takes on Galaxy Z Flip and Moto RAZR 2022.

Find N2 sports a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED main display

Find N2 features an inward-folding design, with slim bezels, and a top-centered punch-hole cutout on the cover display. The smartphone sports a 7.1-inch (1792x1920 pixels) LTPO AMOLED main display and a 5.54-inch (1080x2120 pixels) AMOLED cover display. Both screens have a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and an HDR10+ certification. Dimensions-wise, it is 14.6mm thick (when folded) and weighs 233g.

Find N2 flaunts a 50MP primary camera

Find N2 boasts triple rear cameras comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX890 main snapper, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 32MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens. It gets two 32MP front-facing cameras on the main and cover displays.

The device runs on Android 13-based Color OS

Find N2 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The foldable smartphone boots Android 13-based Color OS. Under the hood, it packs a 4,520mAh battery with 67W wired charging. It is claimed to be fully charged in 42 minutes. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Find N2 Flip is fueled by a Dimensity 9000+ chip

The Find N2 Flip smartphone features a 60Hz 3.62-inch OLED cover display and a 120Hz 6.8-inch AMOLED main display. The smartphone is fueled by a Dimensity 9000+ SoC. It houses a 4,300mAh battery with 44W charging support. The rear camera module includes a 50MP (IMX890) primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide snapper. It also gets a 32MP selfie shooter on the internal display.

OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip: Pricing and availability

The 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB versions of OPPO Find N2 are priced at CNY 7,999 (approximately Rs. 95,000) and CNY 8,999 (approximately Rs. 1,07,000), respectively. The base 8GB/256GB variant of Find N2 Flip carries a price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000) and goes up to CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for its 16GB/512GB variant. They will be available globally in early 2023.