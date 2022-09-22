Technology

Prior to launch, TECNO Pova Neo 5G's specifications leaked

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 22, 2022, 12:42 am 2 min read

TECNO Pova Neo 5G will sport a dual rear camera module (Photo credit: Pricebaba/ Paras Guglani)

TECNO will launch a new budget smartphone called the Pova Neo 5G in India soon. Now, key details about the smartphone have been revealed by tipsters Paras Guglani and Pricebaba. They claim that the device will arrive in two colors. It might feature an AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 50MP main camera, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

TECNO, a subsidiary of China's Transsion Holdings is focused on improving its budget smartphone portfolio to gain a competitive advantage in the Indian market.

The TECNO Pova Neo (4G) was launched in India earlier this year. The key upgrades in the 5G variant will likely be an upgraded camera module, an improved processor, and the operating system.

Design and display The smartphone will feature an AMOLED display

TECNO Pova Neo 5G will reportedly bear a 6.9-inch AMOLED display and curved edges. The power button and volume controls will be on the right-hand side of the device. There will be a dual rear camera setup on the rear, and the back panel will sport distinctive patterns. The smartphone is expected to be available in Sapphire Black and Sprint Blue shades.

Information The handset will flaunt a 50MP main camera

The TECNO Pova Neo 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP main sensor and an LED flash. Up front, it will sport an 8MP snapper for selfies and video chats.

Internals It will be fueled by a Dimensity 810 SoC

The TECNO Pova Neo 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. According to the details revealed by the tipster, the device will boot Android 12-based HiOS UI and shall pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast-charging support. Connectivity options will include 5G, Wi-Fi, and GPS.

Information TECNO Pova Neo 5G: Pricing and availability

TECNO will reveal the pricing and availability details of the Pova Neo 5G in India at the time of its launch. However, the device is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 19,000.