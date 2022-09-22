Technology

HONOR X6 debuts in the global markets: Check features, specifications

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 22, 2022, 12:37 am 2 min read

HONOR X6 smartphone is available in three colorways (Photo credit: HONOR)

Chinese smartphone maker HONOR has unveiled a new device in the global markets. It is called X6 and we do not know when it will be launched in India. The handset is available in two storage configurations and three shades. As for the highlights, it features a 60Hz LCD display, a Helio G25 chipset, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

HONOR X6 is the newest addition to the company's mid-range X line-up of smartphones.

The previous entries in the X-series have performed well across several international markets.

The HONOR X6 hits the right chords, thanks to the perfect combination of aesthetics and technology. The device is a great pick in terms of camera, battery, storage as well as performance.

Design and display The handset bears a 6.5-inch screen

HONOR X6 features a waterdrop notch design, rounded edges, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it sports a squarish camera module. The device bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.68mm thick and weighs 194g. The smartphone is available in Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, and Titanium Silver shades.

Information The smartphone flaunts a 50MP main camera

HONOR X6 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper, a macro lens (f/2.4), and a depth camera (f/2.4) with an LED flash. On the front, there is a 5MP (f/2.2) snapper for taking selfies.

Internals The device packs a 5,000mAh battery

HONOR X6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1. The device draws fuel from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 10W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information HONOR X6: Availability

As of now, HONOR has not disclosed any information regarding the pricing and availability of the X6 smartphone. Further, it is unclear whether the device will make its way to India in the future.