#DealOfTheDay: Sony Bravia 75-inch 4K TV gets attractive discount

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 21, 2022, 11:15 pm 2 min read

The Sony Bravia 75-inch 4K TV (‎KD-75X80K) comes with an ideal viewing distance of 15-feet or more

Smart TVs are an evolution over the old conventional models. Evidently, many brands are aiming to expand their footprint in this segment in India. Sony is one of the most popular companies, offering a range of smart TVs for a superior viewing experience. If you are looking for a home entertainment setup, check out the deal on the Bravia 75-inch 4K TV (‎KD-75X80K).

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Sony Bravia 75-inch 4K TV (KD-75X80K) bears a price tag of Rs. 2,69,900. However, it is retailing on Croma at Rs. 1,89,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 79,910. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 9,000 cashback via Bank of Baroda, Standard Chartered, and Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. HDFC Bank Credit Card users can also get up to Rs. 5,000 cashback.

Design and display The smart TV gets speakers with Dolby Audio support

The Sony Bravia 75-inch 4K TV (KD-75X80K) features a minimalist design, slim bezels, and 20W dual speakers with Dolby Audio support. The smart TV boasts a 75-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) X-Reality Pro LED display with a 50Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10/HLG certifications. The television features Live Color Technology Triluminos Pro and Motionflow XR200 for quality color reproduction and smooth graphics.

Internals The television packs 16GB of storage

The Sony Bravia 75-inch 4K TV (KD-75X80K) is powered by a picture processor named 4K HDR Processor X1. It packs 16GB of storage for saving data. The television boots Google TV based on Android TV OS and supports smart voice control. It has built-in Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, and Chromecast. It comes with a 12-month on-site warranty.

Information It is equipped with four HDMI ports

The Sony Bravia 75-inch 4K TV (‎KD-75X80K) includes four HDMI ports, two USB sockets, an RF port, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.