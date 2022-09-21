Technology

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones launched at Rs. 27,000: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 21, 2022, 06:06 pm 2 min read

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones come in Black and Silver colors

Sony has introduced the WH-1000XM5 as its latest wireless noise-canceling headphones in India. The headphones are currently available for pre-order at Rs. 26,990. They can be booked via the company's e-store and Amazon. The audio wearable features a 30mm driver unit, two-device connectivity, and up to 30 hours of battery life. It supports Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient mode, and Google Fast Pair.

Context Why does this story matter?

The new Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones succeed the critically acclaimed WH-1000XM4.

The new model retains all the best features of its predecessor while upgrading on design, higher frequency response, and even better noise-canceling performance.

With their thinner headband, silent joints, and larger carry case, the headphones are convenient to use. They go against the likes of the Apple AirPods Max.

Design The headphones get an 8-microphone system

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have an over-the-ear design with cylindrical yokes and a thin headband. They house four beamforming microphones on each side, for clear calls and better noise cancellation. The ear cups are rotatable sideways but lack an inward folding mechanism. They come with a handy carrying case. The headphones are offered in Silver and Black colors.

Information They promise up to 40 hours of battery backup

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones offer up to 30 hours of audio playback with ANC turned on and 40 hours without ANC. The battery can be charged via a Type-C cable, and a three-minute charge can yield three hours of battery life.

Internals The headphones are equipped with 30mm audio drivers

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are equipped with 30mm audio drivers for high-frequency response with more natural sound quality. They house an Integrated Processor V1 and Sony's HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1, for an enhanced noise-canceling experience. Ambient mode, gesture control, wear detection, and Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa assistance are supported. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2 with multi-point connection and Google Fast Pair.

Information Sony WH-1000XM5: Pricing and availability

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are offered in Black and Silver shades. They bear a price tag of Rs. 26,999 and can be pre-booked via the brand's e-store and Amazon. Their open sale will begin on October 8.