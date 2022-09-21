Technology

Pixel 7 series' bookings to start from October 6

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 21, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be backed by Google Tensor G2 chip

Google has officially confirmed the pre-order date for the upcoming Pixel series smartphones, including the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Following the launch at an event on October 6, the two devices will be made available for bookings on the same day. The brand has also teased the arrival of the Pixel Watch, alongside the handsets via a video.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google has already given us a sneak peek of its upcoming hardware gadgetry at the I/O event, earlier this year.

In terms of design, the smartphones will feature a Pixel 6 series-like look, having a full-width camera visor. However, they will bear a different set of specifications and shall come equipped with the Tensor G2 SoC.

The devices will go against iPhone 14 series.

Details Which products will be announced?

The teaser video showcases the recorded responses/first-time assumptions of a few #TeamPixel members when they are given the Pixel 7 Pro. In the end, the video reveals the pre-order details for the device. The arrival of the Pixel Watch on the same day is also hinted at. The tech giant has officially confirmed that the Nest smart home portfolio will also be introduced.

Design Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will get new shades

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will get a new Lemongrass (light yellow) and Hazel (deep-green) color variant respectively, along with the Obsidian (black) and Snow (white) colorways. The handsets will offer a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the visor, the Pro model will get triple cutouts, whereas the non-Pro variant will sport two camera cutouts.

Internals The handsets will be backed by Google's next-generation chipset

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be powered by the next-generation Google Tensor G2 chipset. The regular model may come in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, whereas the Pro model will offer 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The devices will boot Android 13. They will also get slight upgrades in terms of battery as well as wired and wireless fast-charging.

Information Event to kickstart on October 6 at 10am ET (7:30pm IST)

Google will begin its launch event at Williamsburg, New York, with limited in-person attendees. The price and availability details of the handsets will be revealed at the time of their launch. Meanwhile, the phones are said to be available for purchase from October 18 onward.