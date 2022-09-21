OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition to debut on September 22
OnePlus has confirmed that the Prime Blue Edition of the OnePlus 10R handset will be launched in India on Wednesday (September 22). The smartphone is already available in two colors: Forest Green and Sierra Black. Its key highlights include a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Dimensity 8100 chipset, and a 50MP main camera. The Prime Blue Edition would be available in two battery versions.
- The 10R is a popular affordable flagship smartphone offered by OnePlus in India.
- The device is packed to the brim with features such as Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, a solid battery with 150W fast charging, and a vapor chamber-based cooling system to eliminate overheating concerns.
- The introduction of the Prime Blue Edition should boost the device's sales in our market.
The OnePlus 10R features a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint reader. The device bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (2412x1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The rear panel on the Prime Blue Edition will sport vertical stripes below the camera module and a gradient finish.
The OnePlus 10R boasts a triple rear camera module, including a 50MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX766 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Up front, it sports a 16MP selfie snapper.
The OnePlus 10R is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chip, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based OxygenOS. The Prime Blue Edition will be available with two battery versions: a 4,500mAh unit with 150W fast-charging support and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging.
In India, the OnePlus 10R is priced at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the 12GB/256GB version carries a price tag of Rs. 42,999. The Prime Blue Edition will be up for grabs via Amazon.