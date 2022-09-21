Technology

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition to debut on September 22

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 21, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

OnePlus 10R is now available in Forest Green and Sierra Black colors (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has confirmed that the Prime Blue Edition of the OnePlus 10R handset will be launched in India on Wednesday (September 22). The smartphone is already available in two colors: Forest Green and Sierra Black. Its key highlights include a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Dimensity 8100 chipset, and a 50MP main camera. The Prime Blue Edition would be available in two battery versions.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 10R is a popular affordable flagship smartphone offered by OnePlus in India.

The device is packed to the brim with features such as Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, a solid battery with 150W fast charging, and a vapor chamber-based cooling system to eliminate overheating concerns.

The introduction of the Prime Blue Edition should boost the device's sales in our market.

Design and display The smartphone features a 120Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus 10R features a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint reader. The device bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (2412x1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The rear panel on the Prime Blue Edition will sport vertical stripes below the camera module and a gradient finish.

Information It flaunts a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus 10R boasts a triple rear camera module, including a 50MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX766 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Up front, it sports a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals It is fueled by a Dimensity 8100 Max chipset

The OnePlus 10R is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chip, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based OxygenOS. The Prime Blue Edition will be available with two battery versions: a 4,500mAh unit with 150W fast-charging support and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging.

Information OnePlus 10R: Pricing and availability

In India, the OnePlus 10R is priced at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the 12GB/256GB version carries a price tag of Rs. 42,999. The Prime Blue Edition will be up for grabs via Amazon.