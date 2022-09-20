Technology

HONOR Pad 8 goes official in India at Rs. 20,000

HONOR Pad 8 goes official in India at Rs. 20,000

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 20, 2022, 07:57 pm 2 min read

The HONOR Pad 8 was previously introduced in China this July.

HONOR has introduced its latest tablet for the Indian market, called the Pad 8. As for the highlights, it includes a 12-inch display, 5MP front and rear cameras, up to 6GB of RAM, eight speakers, and a 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W charging support. The tablet starts at Rs. 19,999 for its base 4GB/128GB model. It will be available via Flipkart from Friday (September 23).

Context Why does this story matter?

HONOR continues to operate in India by actively introducing a range of electronic gadgetry.

With the HONOR Pad 8, the brand has made a comeback in India's tablet market to take on the offerings from Motorola, Realme, and Nokia.

The tablet aims to establish the company's name in the sub-Rs. 20,000 category, with its high-resolution display, metallic body, powerful sound system, and long-lasting battery.

Design and display The tablet comes with a 2K LCD display

The HONOR Pad 8 bears a conventional rectangular design with symmetrical bezels, curved corners, a metallic unibody, and a top-centered front camera (when held horizontally). On the rear, it has a single snapper. The tablet boasts a 12.0-inch 2K (1200x1920 pixels) IPS LCD screen with 350 nits of peak brightness and a 5:3 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, it measures 6.9mm in thickness and weighs 520g.

Information It gets 5MP front and rear cameras

The HONOR Pad 8 features a single 5MP snapper on the rear panel. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 5MP front-facing camera. It can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps via front and rear cameras.

Internals The device houses a 7,250mAh battery

The HONOR Pad 8 draws power from a Snapdragon 680 processor, which comes paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device boots Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 on top. It is fueled by a 7,250mAh battery which supports 22.5W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port. Also, it packs eight speakers.

Information HONOR Pad 8: Pricing and availability

In India, the HONOR Pad 8 is offered in a single Blue Hour color variant. It bears a price tag of Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999 for its 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB models, respectively. The tablet will be available via Flipkart from Friday (September 23) onward.