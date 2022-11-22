Business

Twitter is ready to hire again, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk has asked staff to make referrals

Elon Musk is done firing Twitter employees. It's hiring time now. He told employees that Twitter is done with layoffs during an all-hands meeting, reported The Verge. He also said that the company is actively recruiting for roles in engineering and sales. This is a piece of welcome news for the company that has been undergoing purge after purge since Musk took over.

Context Why does this story matter?



After Musk's first all-hands call with Twitter employees, several things have changed at the company.

Roughly 1,000 people resigned following Musk's ultimatum. The sales team is almost nonexistent. The list goes on.

The recent events mean that employees may have been dying to hear from Musk. His reassurance that the company is done with layoffs might be just what the company required.

New hirings Musk will focus on sales and engineering roles

During the all-hands meeting, the first since Musk asked employees to choose between staying at a "hardcore" Twitter or leaving, he told employees that the company is ready for new hirings. The focus will be on sales and engineering roles. He asked the employees to make referrals. The new announcement came on the same day a new wave of layoffs hit the sales department.

Roles The company is looking for those great at writing software

Musk didn't specify the exact nature of roles Twitter was looking for. According to a partial recording obtained by The Verge, he said, "In terms of critical hires, I would say people who are great at writing software are the highest priority." Twitter recruiters have been reaching out to engineers who are interested in joining "Twitter 2.0 - an Elon company."

Headquarters Musk has no plans to move Twitter headquarters to Texas

Musk addressed talks about Twitter moving its headquarters to Texas from San Francisco. He said he has "no plans" to move headquarters to Texas but added that the company could benefit from being "dual-headquartered" in California and Texas. He said that moving the headquarters to Texas would play into the narrative that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which he disagrees with.

All views Twitter must represent people with different views: Musk

"This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter," Musk said about the regime change at Twitter. He said that for Twitter to be a "digital town square," it "must represent people with a wide array of views." About Twitter's reorganization, Musk said that it "will have a lot of mistakes" but will "stabilize over time."

Compensation Employees will get stock options like at SpaceX

During the meeting, Musk suggested that Twitter should be somewhat decentralized with engineering teams located in Japan, India, Brazil, and Indonesia. Answering a question about employee compensation, Musk said that Twitter employees will get stock options and will be able to cash them out regularly like at SpaceX. He added that Twitter will have liquidity events where the company will buy back shares.