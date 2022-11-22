Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon

Nov 22, 2022

Ethereum's value has gone down by 11.2% since last week

Bitcoin has dropped 2.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $15,827.06. Compared to last week, it is 4.9% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.7% from yesterday to trade at $1,102.30. It has fallen 11.2% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $304.11 billion and $132.95 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $255.85, which is 1.8% lower than yesterday and 8.1% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, up 0.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.5% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.4%) and $0.077 (down 1.0%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone down by 16.9% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $11.71 (down 1.1%), $5.17 (down 1.8%), $0.0000088 (down 2.5%), and $0.88 (down 0.3%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 16.9%, while Polka Dot has declined by 11.8%. Shiba Inu is down 6.9% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 12.7%.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Huobi Token, Chainlink, ImmutableX, BinaryX, and NEAR Protocol. They are trading at $4.89 (up 11.15%), $6.07 (up 6.06%), $0.44 (up 5.16%), $161.07 (up 4.36%), and $1.57 (up 4.01%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (down 0.2%), and $1 (down 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 2.80%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, Chiliz, Quant, Algorand, and KuCoin Token. They are trading at $3.84 (down 13.66%), $0.11 (down 8.15%), $102.91 (down 5.65%), $0.22 (down 5.35%), and $6.53 (down 4.32%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $14.48 billion (up 14.53%) and $1.89 billion (up 34.85%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.8 billion, which is 62.89% from yesterday.

DeFi These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $5.19 (down 0.28%), $15,740.82 (down 0.18%), $11.81 (down 0.60%), and $6.06 (up 0.57%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, Chiliz, ApeCoin, Tezos, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.12 (down 0.71%), $0.11 (up 0.75%), $3.08 (down 1.34%), $0.99 (down 0.38%), and $0.88 (down 0.28%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $806.93 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $48.54 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $919.96 billion last month, in comparison to $1.03 trillion three months ago.