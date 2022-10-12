Business

Elon Musk just sold $1 million worth of 'Burnt Hair'

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 12, 2022, 05:28 pm 2 min read

Burnt Hair can be purchased using Dogecoin (Photo credit: The Boring Company)

Will you buy a perfume with the tagline "the essence of repugnant desire"? Before you say no, it is an Elon Musk special, straight from the world's richest man. Dubbed 'Burnt Hair,' the cologne is available through Musk's The Boring Company. If you want to smell like burnt keratin, think no more. Head to the website soon because 10,000 units have been sold already.

Context Why does this story matter?

Musk knows how to have fun. Amid all the controversies and drama surrounding his Twitter deal, the billionaire has found time to release a perfume.

Not just any perfume. A perfume with a bad name and most probably a bad smell.

However, that will not stop the Tesla CEO's fanbase to swarm the product before anyone else gets a chance to get a sniff.

Perfume 'Get noticed as you walk through the airport'

Musk's 'Burnt Hair' cologne has a red bottle with a gemstone-like cap on top. The design of the bottle is not very imaginative if you're a fan of elegantly designed bottles. The product is omnigender, meaning anyone can wear it. A description of the perfume reads, "Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport."

Twitter Post Is it really the 'finest fragrance on Earth'?

Information Musk first talked about the perfume in September

'Burnt Hair' is the culmination of a tweet from Musk in September. Musk later teased the perfume this month on Twitter. This is not the first novelty item The Boring Company has sold. Do you remember 'Not-A-Flamethrower'?

Sales 10,000 units of the perfume have been sold

Within five hours after the product was launched, 10,000 units were sold. It is priced at $100 (around Rs. 8,200). That means, $1 million worth of 'Burnt Hair' has been sold till now. Musk couldn't hide his happiness as he took to Twitter to celebrate the milestone. He wrote, "Can't wait for media stories tomorrow about $1M of Burnt Hair sold."

Twitter Post Check out Musk's first tweet about the perfume

“Burnt Hair” – Scent for Men by Singed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2022

Musk-i-ness Musk has changed Twitter bio to 'Perfume Salesman'

Musk seems to be having a lot of fun with the new perfume business. On Twitter, he has changed his bio to "Perfume Salesman." The billionaire then wrote, "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable - why did I even fight it for so long!?" He, however, didn't explain the reason behind the change from "for men" to "omnigender."