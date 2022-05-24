Business

SpaceX president labels sexual misconduct allegations against Elon Musk false

Written by Athik Saleh May 24, 2022, 11:53 am 2 min read

SpaceX reportedly paid an employee $250,000 to settle alleged sexual harassment by Elon Musk in 2016

Gwynne Shotwell, president of SpaceX, has come out to support Elon Musk against sexual misconduct allegations. Musk has categorically denied the allegations. Last week, a Business Insider report claimed that the rocket maker had paid a former employee $250,000 to hush Musk's alleged sexual advances toward her. In an email to SpaceX employees, Shotwell wrote, "Personally, I believe the allegations to be false."

Context Why does this story matter?

Allegations of sexual harassment against Musk rocked the world last week. The fact that the report came in the backdrop of similar instances at Tesla and SpaceX gave it more credibility.

Considering the lofty expectations of Musk and SpaceX, the narrative has to be controlled. Musk called the accusation politically motivated and SpaceX has now shown that it is behind its CEO.

Defence 'Never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations'

Shotwell has denied the sexual misconduct allegations against Musk, SpaceX and Tesla's CEO. In the email, she said that her being Musk's employee has nothing to do with her opinion on the matter. She further said, "I have worked closely with him for 20 years and never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations."

Allegations Musk had asked for an erotic massage: Friend of victim

Last week, an anonymous person who claims to be a friend of the alleged victim accused Musk of sexual misconduct. According to her, Musk exposed himself to the victim, a former SpaceX flight attendant, and asked for an erotic massage. The friend also accused SpaceX of putting the wraps on the matter by paying the attendant $250,000 and making her sign non-disclosure agreement.

Funding SpaceX looks to raise 1.7bn by selling its shares

Despite serious allegations against itself and its CEO, SpaceX seems unfazed and undeterred. According to a CNBC report, the California-based aerospace company plans to raise $1.7 billion through a new round of funding. Shares will be sold at $70/share, 25% higher than the price in February. The fresh infusion of funds will take the company's valuation to $127 billion.