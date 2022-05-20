World

SpaceX paid $250,000 to settle sexual harassment case against Musk?

SpaceX paid $250,000 to settle sexual harassment case against Musk?

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 20, 2022, 10:31 am 2 min read

SpaceX paid an employee $250,000 to settle a claim she was sexually harassed by Elon Musk in 2016, a report claims.

SpaceX allegedly paid $250,000 to an air hostess who accused the company's founder-CEO Elon Musk of sexually harassing her on a flight in 2016, Business Insider reported. Musk's rocket launch company made the payment in 2018 to the contract employee for a SpaceX corporate jet to settle the matter. Musk, however, denied the claims insisting that there was "a lot more to this story."

Allegation What do we know about the incident?

The attendant accused Musk of exposing himself and rubbing her leg without consent in a private room on the plane during a flight. He allegedly propositioned her and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage. She said that Musk was "completely naked except for a sheet covering the lower half of his body" when she came to his room.

Claims Report quotes declaration signed by attendant's friend

The report mentioned that the incident was alleged in a declaration signed by a friend of the attendant and prepared in support of her claim. "The details in this story are drawn from the declaration as well as other documents, including email correspondence and other records shared with Insider by the friend," the online portal added.

Brief statement Musk denies claims, calls report 'politically motivated'

Meanwhile, Musk told Business Insider, "If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light," calling the story a "politically motivated hit piece." He also asked for more time to respond, while SpaceX's legal vice president Christopher Cardaci refused to comment on the settlement claim.

Musk claims 'Attacks against me should be viewed through political lens'

Musk, however, seemed to address the issue on the microblogging site Twitter saying attacks against him should be viewed as a political stunt. "The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens - this is their standard (despicable) playbook - but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech (sic)," the SpaceX CEO said.

Twitter Post Take a look at what Musk tweeted

The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022