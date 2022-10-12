Business

Sensex gains 478 points, Nifty settles above 17,100 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 12, 2022, 03:56 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.82% to close at 8,406.1 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge, ending the 3-day losing streak. The Sensex jumped 0.83% to 57,625.91 points while the Nifty climbed 0.82% to 17,123.6 points. The midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.78% to 8,406.1 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY FMCG, gaining 1.59%, 1.49%, and 1.46%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Power Grid Corp, Axis Bank, and Coal India, which climbed 3.46%, 2.99%, and 2.91%, respectively. Asian Paints, Adani Enterprises, and Dr Reddys Labs emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.54%, 1.43%, and 1.04%, respectively.

Commodities INR and crude oil ended flat

The Indian rupee (INR) ended flat against the US dollar at 82.31 in forex trade on Wednesday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 0.32% and the latter shedding 0.98% to settle at Rs. 50,932 and Rs. 57,960, respectively. The crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $89.64/barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, both Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in green, advancing to 16,701.03 points and 26,396.83 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 115.91 points, or 1.1%, to 10,426.19 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $19,173.34, which is 0.57% up from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,302.62, up 1.70%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (flat), $272.41 (0.54% up), and $0.3947 (0.20% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 2.40% higher than yesterday at $0.06048.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.