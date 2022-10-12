Sensex gains 478 points, Nifty settles above 17,100 mark
On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge, ending the 3-day losing streak. The Sensex jumped 0.83% to 57,625.91 points while the Nifty climbed 0.82% to 17,123.6 points. The midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.78% to 8,406.1 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.
The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY FMCG, gaining 1.59%, 1.49%, and 1.46%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Power Grid Corp, Axis Bank, and Coal India, which climbed 3.46%, 2.99%, and 2.91%, respectively. Asian Paints, Adani Enterprises, and Dr Reddys Labs emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.54%, 1.43%, and 1.04%, respectively.
The Indian rupee (INR) ended flat against the US dollar at 82.31 in forex trade on Wednesday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 0.32% and the latter shedding 0.98% to settle at Rs. 50,932 and Rs. 57,960, respectively. The crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $89.64/barrel.
In the Asian markets, both Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in green, advancing to 16,701.03 points and 26,396.83 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 115.91 points, or 1.1%, to 10,426.19 points.
Bitcoin is trading at $19,173.34, which is 0.57% up from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,302.62, up 1.70%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (flat), $272.41 (0.54% up), and $0.3947 (0.20% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 2.40% higher than yesterday at $0.06048.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.