Musk will resign as Twitter CEO but upon one condition

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 21, 2022, 11:52 am 2 min read

Elon Musk will quit as Twitter CEO after finding a suitable replacement

There is a piece of good news and bad news for Twitter users who voted in favor of Elon Musk stepping down as the company's CEO. The billionaire announced that he will step down as CEO, but upon one condition. He has to find a replacement first. In Musk's own words, "someone foolish enough to take the job."

Why does this story matter?

Musk will, after all, step down as the head of Twitter, but only after finding a CEO to run the ship. However, that has been his plan always. He even said the same under oath during the Tesla trial. The pertinent question now is, who will be the next CEO? Considering the scrutiny involved, it has to be someone who can withstand that.

Musk will run the software and servers team after quitting

This is the first time Musk responded to the poll that saw 57.5% of Twitter users vote in favor of him stepping down as Twitter's CEO. It seems that he will "abide by the results" of the poll as he promised. Once he relinquishes his position, Musk said, he'll run the "software & servers team," which some say is like running the whole company.

Is Musk already looking for a new CEO?

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

Many have questioned the legitimacy of poll results

Amid Musk's announcement that he will step down as head of Twitter, many including Musk, are questioning the veracity of the poll. HarrisX, a polling company, conducted a poll of its own among Twitter users, in which 61% voted in favor of Musk continuing as CEO. In his response to the poll, Musk said that Twitter may still have an "itsy bitsy bot problem."

Twitter may have a bot problem, says Musk

Interesting. Suggest that maybe we might still have an itsy bitsy bot problem on Twitter … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2022

George Hotz, Musk's famed intern, has resigned from Twitter

It wasn't just Musk that put his Twitter future in the hands of the people. George Hotz, a famous 'frenemy' of Musk who has been at Twitter as an intern, also put up a poll asking Twitterati to decide the future of his internship. Most voted "No." Despite that, Hotz, the first to hack an iPhone, has decided to end his internship.

Hotz is getting back to coding

Resigned from Twitter today.



Appreciate the opportunity, but didn’t think there was any real impact I could make there. Besides, it was sad to see my GitHub withering. Back to coding! pic.twitter.com/Jbs9LxNB2K — George Hotz 🐀 (@realGeorgeHotz) December 20, 2022