Twitterati wants Elon Musk to quit as CEO. Will he?

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 19, 2022, 05:31 pm 2 min read

Elon Musk may step down as Twitter CEO soon

Elon Musk's seven-week reign as Twitter CEO may come to an unceremonial end soon. The billionaire's attempt to gauge Twitter users' reaction to his stepping down did not end well. The majority of users have voted in favor of Musk relinquishing his position. Now that Twitter users have spoken, the question is, will Musk listen to them?

57.5% voted in favor of Musk stepping down

Musk asked Twitter users to decide whether he should "step down as Twitter head" following a week marred by controversial policy and content decisions by the social media platform. Reacting to the poll, 57.5% of Twitter users voted "yes," while the remaining 42.5% were of the opinion that Musk should continue as CEO. Musk had promised to abide by the results of the poll.

Over 17.5 million people voted

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Changpeng Zhao wants Musk to 'stay the course'

Musk's question has invoked differing reactions from celebrities and businessmen. Chanpeng Zhao, the CEO of crypto giant Binance, prodded Musk to continue. So did Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy. Meanwhile, MrBeast, the most popular YouTuber on the planet, said that Musk should step down if he makes decisions such as prohibiting cross-linking posts.

Musk made several controversial decisions last week

For Musk and Twitter, last week was plagued by controversies. What began with the ban on @ElonJet spiraled into bigger issues as Twitter kept digging a bigger hole for itself. The platform made several controversial decisions within a span of a few days. It first suspended rival Mastodon, then prominent journalists, and finally banned sharing links of other social media platforms.

MrBeast is not happy with the latest policy

If you’re going to keep doing stuff like this, yes. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/cZ76VRxROo — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 19, 2022