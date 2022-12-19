Business

Sensex surges 468 points, Nifty ends above 18,400 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 19, 2022, 05:04 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 climbed 0.67% to close at 8,890.7 points

On Monday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.76% to 61,806.19 points while the Nifty climbed 0.82% to 18,420.45 points. The midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 59.3 points, or 0.67%, to close at 8,890.7 points. Here's everything to know about Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers were NIFTY CONSUMPTION, NIFTY AUTO and NIFTY FMCG topped the list, edging up 1.58%, 1.57%, and 1.44%, respectively. Adani Ports, M&M, and Eicher Motors emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.77%, 3.12%, and 2.96%, respectively The biggest stock losers were TCS, Infosys, and ONGC, which plunged 1.18%, 0.98%, and 0.95%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.2% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.2% to close at Rs. 82.71 against the US dollar. The gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While the gold futures gained Rs. 158, or 0.29%, to settle at Rs. 54,458, silver futures shot up by Rs. 413, or 0.61%, to Rs. 68,063. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $75.28/barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday. Diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $16,778.78, a 0.34% increase from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is up 0.33% and is selling at $1,186.04. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (flat), $248.52 (0.65% up), and $0.2641 (0.38% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07811, down 0.08% from yesterday.