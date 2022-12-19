Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 19, 2022, 11:23 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 6.4% since last week

Bitcoin has slipped 0.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,727.32. It is 2.2% lower than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.6% from yesterday and now trades at $1,183.71. It is down 6.4% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $321.8 billion and $142.61 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is currently trading at $248.26, down 0.3% from yesterday and 12.7% from last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling 3.3% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 10.3% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 1.1%) and $0.077 (down 2.2%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 8.3% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $12.33 (down 1.8%), $4.63 (down 1.4%), $0.0000088 (down 3.0%), and $0.88 (down 1.8%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 8.3%, while Polka Dot has fallen 10.3%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 6.0%, whereas Polygon has lost 9.6%.

Today's top 5 gainers

Toncoin, XDC Network, Zcash, THORChain, and BitDAO are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $2.68 (up 5.23%), $0.022 (up 5.05%), $44.39 (up 3%), $1.33 (up 1.19%), and $0.22 (up 1.07%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (down 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.60%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are GMX, Filecoin, NEAR Protocol, Litecoin, and Algorand. They are trading at $45.44 (down 5.71%), $3.02 (down 4.25%), $1.33 (down 4.03%), $62.81 (down 4%), and $0.11 (down 3.74%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $5.95 billion (up 6.18%) and $0.73 billion (up 12.98%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.15 billion which is up 25.37% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (up 0.05%), $5.33 (up 0.68%), $11.89 (up 0.64%), $16,681.88 (up 0.25%), and $5.92 (up 0.32%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Flow, Tezos, Theta Network, and Chiliz are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.49 (up 0.28%), $0.77 (up 0.52%), $0.88 (up 0.35%), $0.77 (up 0.50%), and $0.11 (up 0.71%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $810.22 billion, a 0.04% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $20.57 billion, which marks a 31.83% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $833.9 billion, compared to $929.48 billion three months ago.