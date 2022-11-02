Business

Sensex slips 215 points, Nifty settles below 18,100 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 02, 2022, 03:52 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 ended flat at 8,742.95 points

The stock market on Wednesday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex settled at 60,906.09 points and the Nifty stood at 18,082.85 points. On the other hand, the midcap indices ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 8,742.95 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top performing sectors of the market were, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY PHARMA led the way, gaining 0.84%, 0.64%, and 0.48%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Hindalco, Sun Pharma, and ITC, which climbed 1.59%, 1.45%, and 1.29%, respectively. Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospital, and Maruti Suzuki were trading among the top stock losers on Wednesday, shedding 3.05%, 2.91%, and 2.44%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down by 0.1% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) slipped 0.1% to settle at Rs. 82.78 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 1.19% and the latter shedding 3.24% to settle at Rs. 50,280 and Rs. 55,290, respectively. The crude oil futures slipped 3.82% to $85.43/barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 1.15% to 3,003.37 points, while the Hang Seng Index also rose 2.41% to 15,827.17 points. But the Nikkei ended in red, plunging 0.06% to 27,663.39 points. In the US, NASDAQ fell 97.3 points to 10,890.85 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is trading at $20,466.33, which is 0.64% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 2.33% and is selling at $1,560.97. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9999 (0.01% up), $318.10 (2.56% down), and $0.3931 (4.78% down), respectively. Down 15.08% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1319.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.