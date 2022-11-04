Business

Sensex gains 114 points, Nifty settles above 18,100 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 04, 2022, 03:49 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 28.1 points to close at 8,747 points

The stock market closed on a flat note on Friday with the Sensex settling at 60,950.36 points and Nifty ending flat at 18,117.15 points. The midcap indices were trading in the red as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 28.1 points, or 0.32%, to 8,747 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top performing sectors of the market were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY COMMODITIES and NIFTY MEDIA, gaining 4.04%, 1.36%, and 1.06%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, and Bajaj Finserv emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 6.58%, 5.13%, and 4.53%, respectively. Hero Motocorp, Dr Reddys Labs, and Cipla were trading among the top stock losers on Friday, shedding 1.9%, 1.52%, and 1.43%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes up 0.53% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.53% to end at Rs. 82.44 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note with the former settling at Rs. 51,003, and the latter at Rs. 57,430. The crude oil future prices surged by $0.42, or 0.49% to $87.69/barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunging 2.43%, 5.36%, and 1.68% to 3,070.8 points, 16,161.14 points, and 27,199.74 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ plunged 181.86 points, or 1.73%, to 10,342.94 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $20,582.57, a 1.36% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 1.94% and is trading at $1,579.84. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (flat), $350.76 (4.65% up), and $0.4096 (3.53% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 10.92% lower than yesterday at $0.1188.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.