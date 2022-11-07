Sensex rises to 61,185 points, Nifty crosses 18,200 mark
The stock market closed on a positive note on Monday, with the Sensex rising 0.39% to settle at 61,185.15 points and the Nifty going up 0.47% to end at 18,202.8 points. The midcap indices also showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.88% to go up to 8,824.8 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.
Among the winning sectors in the stock market on Monday were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY AUTO, which rose 4.27%, 1.55%, and 1.28%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were Britannia, SBI, and Adani Enterprises, adding 8.81%, 3.4%, and 3.32%, respectively. Divis Labs, Asian Paints, and Cipla were among the top stock losers, shedding 8.86%, 2.45%, and 1.33%, respectively.
The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.61% to Rs. 81.94 in forex trade on Monday. On the other hand, gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note on November 7, with the former settling at Rs. 51,003, and the latter at Rs. 57,430. The crude oil future prices surged by $0.43, or 0.49% to $88.22 per barrel.
Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.23% to 3,077.82 points, while Nikkei plunged 1.21% to 27,527.64 points on Monday. However, Hang Seng climbed 2.69% to 16,595.91 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 1.28% to 10,475.25 points.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $20,717.98, a 2.46% decrease from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down 3.82% and is trading at $1,567.14. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (0.01% up), $330.53 (6.29% down), and $0.4052 (4.42% down), respectively. Finally, down 7.83% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1147.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.