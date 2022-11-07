Business

Sensex rises to 61,185 points, Nifty crosses 18,200 mark

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 07, 2022, 03:50 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.88% to end at 8,824 points

The stock market closed on a positive note on Monday, with the Sensex rising 0.39% to settle at 61,185.15 points and the Nifty going up 0.47% to end at 18,202.8 points. The midcap indices also showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.88% to go up to 8,824.8 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Among the winning sectors in the stock market on Monday were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY AUTO, which rose 4.27%, 1.55%, and 1.28%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were Britannia, SBI, and Adani Enterprises, adding 8.81%, 3.4%, and 3.32%, respectively. Divis Labs, Asian Paints, and Cipla were among the top stock losers, shedding 8.86%, 2.45%, and 1.33%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes up 0.61% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.61% to Rs. 81.94 in forex trade on Monday. On the other hand, gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note on November 7, with the former settling at Rs. 51,003, and the latter at Rs. 57,430. The crude oil future prices surged by $0.43, or 0.49% to $88.22 per barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.23% to 3,077.82 points, while Nikkei plunged 1.21% to 27,527.64 points on Monday. However, Hang Seng climbed 2.69% to 16,595.91 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 1.28% to 10,475.25 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $20,717.98, a 2.46% decrease from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down 3.82% and is trading at $1,567.14. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (0.01% up), $330.53 (6.29% down), and $0.4052 (4.42% down), respectively. Finally, down 7.83% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1147.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Monday

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.