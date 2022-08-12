Business

Sensex gains 130 points; Nifty near 17,700 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 12, 2022, 03:58 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 35.6 points to close at 8,358.45 points

The stock market closed in green on Friday with the Sensex settling 130.18 points up at 59,462.78 and the Nifty ending at 17,698.15 points after gaining 39.15. The midcap indices also edged up with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 35.6 points, or 0.43%, to settle at 8,358.45 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Friday, NIFTY PSE, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY METAL emerged as the top performing sectors, rising 1.93%, 1.85%, and 1.62%, respectively. ONGC, NTPC and Tata Steel emerged as the top performing stocks, edging up 4.97%, 3.38% and 3.35%, respectively. Divis Labs, Apollo Hospital, and Infosys were trading among the top stock losers on Friday, shedding 5.71%, 2.72%, and 1.6%, respectively.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

Moving on to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.15% to settle at 3,276.89 points. However, the Hang Seng Index and Nikkei plunged to 20,175.62 points and 28,546.98 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ shed 0.58% to close at 12,779.91 points.

Commodities INR decline 0.03% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.03% against the US dollar to end at Rs. 79.66 in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 52,286, the silver futures closed at Rs. 58,361. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $94.5/barrel.

Information How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $24,097.52, down 1.52% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,899.39, up 0.78%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (flat), $327.12 (0.81% down), and $0.5362 (0.19% down), respectively.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.