Sensex gains 130 points; Nifty near 17,700 mark
The stock market closed in green on Friday with the Sensex settling 130.18 points up at 59,462.78 and the Nifty ending at 17,698.15 points after gaining 39.15. The midcap indices also edged up with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 35.6 points, or 0.43%, to settle at 8,358.45 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.
On Friday, NIFTY PSE, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY METAL emerged as the top performing sectors, rising 1.93%, 1.85%, and 1.62%, respectively. ONGC, NTPC and Tata Steel emerged as the top performing stocks, edging up 4.97%, 3.38% and 3.35%, respectively. Divis Labs, Apollo Hospital, and Infosys were trading among the top stock losers on Friday, shedding 5.71%, 2.72%, and 1.6%, respectively.
Moving on to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.15% to settle at 3,276.89 points. However, the Hang Seng Index and Nikkei plunged to 20,175.62 points and 28,546.98 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ shed 0.58% to close at 12,779.91 points.
On Friday, the Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.03% against the US dollar to end at Rs. 79.66 in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 52,286, the silver futures closed at Rs. 58,361. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $94.5/barrel.
Bitcoin is selling at $24,097.52, down 1.52% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,899.39, up 0.78%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (flat), $327.12 (0.81% down), and $0.5362 (0.19% down), respectively.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.