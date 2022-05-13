Business

Sensex and Nifty erase gains to close in red again

Sensex and Nifty erase gains to close in red again

Written by Mudit Dube May 13, 2022, 03:49 pm 2 min read

Sensex lost nearly 136 points to close at 52,793.62 (Photo credit: Moneycontrol)

The Indian stock market on Friday extended fall for the sixth straight day as the Sensex and Nifty shed their early gains to close in red at 52,793.62 and 15,782.15 points, respectively. While the broader stock market traded flat, the midcap indices were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.47% to close at 7,351.95 points. Here are more details.

Round up Who were the biggest gainers on Friday?

Among the winning sectors were NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY FMCG and NIFTY PHARMA, which rose 2.38%, 1.8% and 1.62%, respectively. The top gaining stocks on Friday were Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, and M&M, adding 8.51%, 3.76% and 3.03%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Hindalco, SBI and JSW Steel, which plunged 4.84%, 4.79% and 4.36%, respectively.

Data Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets on Friday ended in the green. The Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, and Nikkei climbed 0.96%, 2.68%, and 2.64% to settle at 3,084.28 points, 19,898.77 points, and 26,427.65 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US, NASDAQ gained 0.06% to close at 11,370.96 points.

Commodities Crude oil future prices surged by $1.95

The Indian rupee (INR) slipped 0.04% to settle at Rs. 77.44 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Friday. On the other hand, the gold future prices were flat at Rs. 50,130, while the silver prices climbed 0.3% to Rs. 58,930. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices surged by $1.95, or 1.85% to $107.5 per barrel.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 96.71/liter, and petrol costing Rs. 105.45/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 104.75/ liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 120.5/liter.