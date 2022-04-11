Business

Sensex slips to 58,964.57 points, Nifty settles below 17,700

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 11, 2022, 03:54 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.35% to settle at 8,618.05 points (Photo credit: Moneycontrol)

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump on Monday, dragged by information technology (IT) stocks. While Sensex slipped 482.61 points to 58,964.57, the Nifty shed 109.4 points to 17,674.95. However, the midcap indices were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.35% to close at 8,618.05 points. Here's all you need to know about Monday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Monday?

As far as top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY COMMODITIES topped the list, edging up 2.56%, 1.34%, and 1.27%, respectively. Meanwhile, Grasim, Adani Ports, and Cipla emerged as the biggest gainers, adding 2.73%, 1.89%, and 1.56%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Larsen, HCL Tech, and Infosys emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 2.81%, 2.74%, and 2.66%, respectively.

Information Take a look at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index shed 663.71 points to 21,208.3 points while the Nikkei gained 164.28 points to 26,821.52 points. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 1.34% lower to 13,711 points.

Commodities Crude oil prices declined by 1.29%

The Indian rupee (INR) slipped 0.07% to settle at Rs. 75.95 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. Meanwhile, the prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.79% to Rs. 52,481, the latter jumped 1.01% to Rs. 67,670. Crude oil future prices declined by $1.25 or 1.29% to $95.89 per barrel.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday with diesel priced at Rs. 96.71/liter and petrol costing Rs. 105.45/liter. Fuel prices in Mumbai also witnessed no changes with diesel costing Rs. 104.75/liter and the petrol priced at Rs. 120.5/liter.