Sensex climbs over 400 points, Nifty moves past 16,100 mark
On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.79% to 54,178.46 points, the Nifty jumped 0.89% to 16,132.9 points. The midcap indices also showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.17% to 7,651 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.
As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY REALTY topped the list, edging up 3.65%, 3.31%, and 2.55%, respectively. Meanwhile, Hindalco, Titan Company, and Tata Steel emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 6.88%, 5.78%, and 5.63%, respectively. Dr Reddys Labs, Nestle, and Cipla emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.25%, 1.13%, and 1.12%, respectively.
Among the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei climbed 0.27%, 0.26%, and 1.47% to settle at 3,364.4 points, 21,643.58 points, and 26,490.53 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ surged 39.61 points, or 0.35%, to 11,361.85 points.
The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising Rs. 0.18% to 79.16 in forex trade on Thursday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.31% to Rs. 50,659, the latter jumped 0.79% to Rs. 57,175. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices surged by $1.3 or 1.33% to $99.41/barrel.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 97.26/liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 111.33/liter.
Bitcoin is currently trading at $20,542.67, a 1.71% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 3.3% and is selling at $1,184.68. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9993 (0.01% up), $237.52 (0.01% down), and $0.4668 (1.45% up), respectively. Lastly, Dogecoin is trading 1.71% higher than yesterday at $0.06884.