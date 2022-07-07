Business

Sensex climbs over 400 points, Nifty moves past 16,100 mark

Sensex climbs over 400 points, Nifty moves past 16,100 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 07, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Nifty midcap 50 rose 1.71% to close at 7,651 points (Photo credit: iStock)

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.79% to 54,178.46 points, the Nifty jumped 0.89% to 16,132.9 points. The midcap indices also showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.17% to 7,651 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers on Thursday?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY REALTY topped the list, edging up 3.65%, 3.31%, and 2.55%, respectively. Meanwhile, Hindalco, Titan Company, and Tata Steel emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 6.88%, 5.78%, and 5.63%, respectively. Dr Reddys Labs, Nestle, and Cipla emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.25%, 1.13%, and 1.12%, respectively.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei climbed 0.27%, 0.26%, and 1.47% to settle at 3,364.4 points, 21,643.58 points, and 26,490.53 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ surged 39.61 points, or 0.35%, to 11,361.85 points.

Commodities INR goes up 0.18% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising Rs. 0.18% to 79.16 in forex trade on Thursday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.31% to Rs. 50,659, the latter jumped 0.79% to Rs. 57,175. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices surged by $1.3 or 1.33% to $99.41/barrel.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 97.26/liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 111.33/liter.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $20,542.67, a 1.71% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 3.3% and is selling at $1,184.68. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9993 (0.01% up), $237.52 (0.01% down), and $0.4668 (1.45% up), respectively. Lastly, Dogecoin is trading 1.71% higher than yesterday at $0.06884.