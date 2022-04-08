Business

Sensex gains 412 points to close at 59,447 points

Sensex gains 412 points to close at 59,447 points

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 08, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 climbs 0.89% to close at 8,587.5 points (Photo credit: Moneycontrol)

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices on Friday saw gains, putting an end to the 3-day losing streak. While the Sensex rose 0.69% to 59,447.18 points, the Nifty jumped 0.81% to 17,784.35 points. Meanwhile, the midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.89% to 8,587.5 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Friday?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY COMMODITIES, gaining 2.03%, 1.99%, and 1.98%, respectively. Grasim, SBI Life Insurance, and ITC emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 5.23%, 4.79%, and 4.29%, respectively. Meanwhile, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki were trading among the top stock losers on Wednesday shedding 2.5%, 1.41%, and 1.12%, respectively.

Information Take a look at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in red, slipping to 3,251.85 points and 26,985.8 points, respectively. The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.29% to 21,872.01 points. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, climbing to 13,897.3 points.

Commodities Crude oil prices climbed 1.1%

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.08% to end at Rs. 75.9 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note on April 08 with the former settling at Rs. 51,836 and the latter at Rs. 66,901. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 1.1% to settle at $96.94 per barrel.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

Meanwhile, fuel prices in Delhi remain the same on Friday with the diesel priced at Rs. 96.71/liter and petrol at Rs. 105.45/liter. Fuel prices in Mumbai also didn't see any change and cost Rs. 104.75/liter for diesel and Rs. 120.5/liter for petrol.