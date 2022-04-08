Sensex gains 412 points to close at 59,447 points
The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices on Friday saw gains, putting an end to the 3-day losing streak. While the Sensex rose 0.69% to 59,447.18 points, the Nifty jumped 0.81% to 17,784.35 points. Meanwhile, the midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.89% to 8,587.5 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.
Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY COMMODITIES, gaining 2.03%, 1.99%, and 1.98%, respectively. Grasim, SBI Life Insurance, and ITC emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 5.23%, 4.79%, and 4.29%, respectively. Meanwhile, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki were trading among the top stock losers on Wednesday shedding 2.5%, 1.41%, and 1.12%, respectively.
Coming to the Asian markets, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in red, slipping to 3,251.85 points and 26,985.8 points, respectively. The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.29% to 21,872.01 points. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, climbing to 13,897.3 points.
The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.08% to end at Rs. 75.9 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note on April 08 with the former settling at Rs. 51,836 and the latter at Rs. 66,901. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 1.1% to settle at $96.94 per barrel.
Meanwhile, fuel prices in Delhi remain the same on Friday with the diesel priced at Rs. 96.71/liter and petrol at Rs. 105.45/liter. Fuel prices in Mumbai also didn't see any change and cost Rs. 104.75/liter for diesel and Rs. 120.5/liter for petrol.