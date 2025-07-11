'Superman' leaked online in HD hours within release
What's the story
James Gunn's latest superhero film, Superman, was released on Friday after much anticipation. However, it has reportedly fallen victim to piracy just hours after its premiere. Pirated versions of the movie are now circulating on torrent sites under search terms like "Superman full movie download" and "Watch Superman online." This incident highlights the ongoing challenge of piracy in the film industry.
Box office implications
Will the leak affect the film's earnings?
The leak of Superman could potentially affect its opening weekend earnings, which were projected to be between $100-$130 million in the US. This situation is not just a nuisance for studios but also undermines the efforts of the film's cast and crew. Other recent releases such as Pushpa 2 and F1 have encountered similar piracy issues.
Audience reception
'Superman' receives 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes
Despite the piracy concerns, Superman is still winning over audiences with a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. It marks the beginning of a new era for DC Studios under Gunn's leadership.